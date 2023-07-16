Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Bunzl (LON:BNZL – Free Report) to an underperform rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 2,550 ($32.81) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 2,850 ($36.67).

BNZL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a GBX 2,750 ($35.38) target price on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 2,950 ($37.95) target price on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,937 ($37.78).

Shares of LON:BNZL opened at GBX 2,800 ($36.02) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 1,985.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,060.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,030.10. Bunzl has a one year low of GBX 2,603 ($33.49) and a one year high of GBX 3,249 ($41.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

