Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVVBY) Short Interest Up 460.0% in June

Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVVBY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 460.0% from the June 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Bureau Veritas Price Performance
BVVBY traded up C$0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching C$54.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,866. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$53.34 and its 200-day moving average price is C$55.42. Bureau Veritas has a 52-week low of C$42.58 and a 52-week high of C$59.09.
Bureau Veritas Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.676 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Bureau Veritas
Bureau Veritas SA provides laboratory testing, inspection, and certification services. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products. The company engages in inspecting, analyzing, auditing, and certifying the products, assets, and management systems of its customers in relation to regulatory or self-imposed standards, as well as issues compliance reports.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Bureau Veritas
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/10 – 7/14
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Bureau Veritas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bureau Veritas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.