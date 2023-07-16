Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVVBY) Short Interest Up 460.0% in June

Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVVBY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 460.0% from the June 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Bureau Veritas Price Performance

BVVBY traded up C$0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching C$54.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,866. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$53.34 and its 200-day moving average price is C$55.42. Bureau Veritas has a 52-week low of C$42.58 and a 52-week high of C$59.09.

Bureau Veritas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.676 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Bureau Veritas

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Bureau Veritas in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Bureau Veritas SA provides laboratory testing, inspection, and certification services. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products. The company engages in inspecting, analyzing, auditing, and certifying the products, assets, and management systems of its customers in relation to regulatory or self-imposed standards, as well as issues compliance reports.

