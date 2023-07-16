Buzzi (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal Weight”

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Buzzi (OTCMKTS:BZZUY – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

Buzzi Price Performance

Shares of Buzzi stock opened at $12.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.25 and a 200 day moving average of $11.63. Buzzi has a 12 month low of $6.74 and a 12 month high of $13.10.

Get Buzzi alerts:

Buzzi Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a $0.1594 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. Buzzi’s payout ratio is -25.78%.

About Buzzi

Buzzi S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It has operations primarily in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Mexico, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Buzzi Unicem S.p.A.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Buzzi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buzzi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.