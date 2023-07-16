Buzzi (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal Weight”

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Buzzi (OTCMKTS:BZZUY – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.
Buzzi Price Performance
Shares of Buzzi stock opened at $12.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.25 and a 200 day moving average of $11.63. Buzzi has a 12 month low of $6.74 and a 12 month high of $13.10.
Buzzi Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a $0.1594 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. Buzzi’s payout ratio is -25.78%.
About Buzzi
Buzzi S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It has operations primarily in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Mexico, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Buzzi Unicem S.p.A.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Buzzi
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/10 – 7/14
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Buzzi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buzzi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.