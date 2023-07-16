Cadinha & Co. LLC Grows Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Cadinha & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,802,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,748,770,000 after buying an additional 98,162 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 100,843.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,979,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,038,646,000 after buying an additional 9,969,418 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,979,000 after buying an additional 2,753,700 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,961,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $724,566,000 after buying an additional 968,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,492,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $675,763,000 after buying an additional 121,896 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $106.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.85.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

NYSE PSX traded down $2.12 on Friday, hitting $100.46. 2,865,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,010,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.53. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $74.02 and a fifty-two week high of $113.53. The firm has a market cap of $46.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.37.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.63. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $35.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 13.86 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 16.24%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

