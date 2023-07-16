Cadinha & Co. LLC Has $804,000 Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Cadinha & Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,755 shares during the quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of CSX by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 33,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 13,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 0.3% in the first quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 109,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 5.4% in the first quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 6,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Associated Banc Corp increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 54,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

CSX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on CSX from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.96.

CSX stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.63. The company had a trading volume of 7,892,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,973,244. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.37. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $34.71. The company has a market capitalization of $68.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 28.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.67%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

