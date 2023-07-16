Cadinha & Co. LLC Sells 310 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Cadinha & Co. LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park National Corp OH purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Bell Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $358,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Arkos Global Advisors raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 194.6% during the 4th quarter. Arkos Global Advisors now owns 12,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after buying an additional 8,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $2.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $266.83. The company had a trading volume of 983,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,047. The company has a market cap of $70.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $217.39 and a 12-month high of $272.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $252.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.22.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

