Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 94,100 shares, a decline of 88.1% from the June 15th total of 791,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 194,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Caesarstone by 113.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,185 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Caesarstone by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 6,078 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Caesarstone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Caesarstone by 47.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,821 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Caesarstone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 34.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Caesarstone stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $5.53. 200,268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,542. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.07. Caesarstone has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $10.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Caesarstone ( NASDAQ:CSTE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.21). Caesarstone had a negative net margin of 9.99% and a negative return on equity of 0.28%. The business had revenue of $150.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Caesarstone will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CSTE. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Caesarstone from $7.50 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Caesarstone from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Caesarstone in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered quartz and other materials under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's engineered quartz slabs are primarily used as indoor and outdoor kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling and residential construction end markets.

