Callahan Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Callahan Advisors LLC increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,719 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 59.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 52.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,249 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,614 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $27,157,000 after acquiring an additional 20,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,430 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. 84.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Down 2.9 %

PXD opened at $208.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $177.26 and a one year high of $274.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.41.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 30.71%. The business’s revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.74 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $3.34 dividend. This represents a $13.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PXD. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $271.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $273.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $266.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.33.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.