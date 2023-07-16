Callahan Advisors LLC Buys 263 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $6,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Booking by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,402,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,825,652,000 after buying an additional 119,153 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Booking by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 544,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,096,653,000 after buying an additional 3,699 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,068,137,000. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in Booking by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 418,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,108,000 after buying an additional 5,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AKO Capital LLP grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 372,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $750,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,403 shares in the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Booking in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Booking from $2,524.00 to $2,583.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Argus increased their target price on Booking from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Booking from $2,500.00 to $2,600.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,766.60.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,595.54, for a total transaction of $1,427,547.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,504 shares in the company, valued at $37,645,712.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,595.54, for a total value of $1,427,547.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,504 shares in the company, valued at $37,645,712.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,632.69, for a total transaction of $1,974,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,147,850.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,984 shares of company stock valued at $10,492,001 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,866.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,661.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,535.73. The company has a market cap of $105.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.33. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,616.85 and a 12-month high of $2,867.76.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $1.97. Booking had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 148.40%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 137.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

