Callahan Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Callahan Advisors LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 44.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FIS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $449,526,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth about $390,114,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 793.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,364,128 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $363,956,000 after acquiring an additional 4,763,769 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,542,033 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $376,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741,991 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 204.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,633,067 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $252,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441,137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on FIS. Barclays upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Stephens reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.24 per share, with a total value of $54,835.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,404 shares in the company, valued at $309,324.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $186,871.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,887 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,881.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.24 per share, with a total value of $54,835.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,324.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $59.17 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $48.57 and a one year high of $105.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.56 and its 200 day moving average is $60.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.09. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 10.66% and a negative net margin of 114.79%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.38%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

