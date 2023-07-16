Callahan Advisors LLC Sells 272 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Callahan Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 245,121 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up about 1.7% of Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $12,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.1% in the first quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,843 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 15,925 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 517,457 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,050,000 after purchasing an additional 5,919 shares during the period. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 230,567 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,053,000 after purchasing an additional 8,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $509,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 103,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,299,432.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $103,887.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 179,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,699,833. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $509,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 103,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,299,432.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,093 shares of company stock worth $1,963,134 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of CSCO opened at $50.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $205.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.19. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.60 and a 1-year high of $52.56.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com cut Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, 51job reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.19.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

