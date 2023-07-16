Callahan Advisors LLC Sells 64 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Callahan Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,699 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $5,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in IQVIA by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 167 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its position in IQVIA by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,859 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in IQVIA by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its position in IQVIA by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IQV. Barclays boosted their price target on IQVIA from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on IQVIA from $266.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on IQVIA from $265.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on IQVIA from $269.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.40.

IQVIA Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $221.10 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.75 and a 52 week high of $249.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $41.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.41.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.08). IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 5,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.89, for a total value of $1,174,999.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,328.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IQVIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Further Reading

