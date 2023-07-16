Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Buys 240 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,993 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ONTO opened at $111.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.34. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.02 and a 1 year high of $117.99.

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $199.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.00 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 20.67% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The business’s revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONTO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $97.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $97.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Onto Innovation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.50.

In related news, Director David Brian Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.69, for a total transaction of $498,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,808 shares in the company, valued at $1,177,139.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Onto Innovation news, SVP Robert Fiordalice sold 768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.20, for a total value of $74,649.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,152 shares in the company, valued at $1,472,774.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Brian Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.69, for a total transaction of $498,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,808 shares in the company, valued at $1,177,139.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,746 shares of company stock worth $1,200,485 over the last three months. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

