Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Makes New $16.29 Million Investment in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 85,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,286,000. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. comprises about 1.6% of Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 29,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,648,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 113,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,482,000 after acquiring an additional 17,651 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 6,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $213.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.68, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $211.62 and its 200 day moving average is $199.82. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $161.34 and a 12-month high of $220.63.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.03. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.40, for a total value of $216,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,070,823.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.40, for a total transaction of $216,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,070,823.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total value of $561,632.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,023 shares in the company, valued at $413,157.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,503 shares of company stock valued at $21,433,355. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $240.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $228.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.62.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

See Also

