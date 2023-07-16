Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 48.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,413 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,182,295 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,105,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,938 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at $2,801,442,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,106,454 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,691,765,000 after acquiring an additional 122,503 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,984,556 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,537,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 23.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,218,565 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,190,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,169 shares in the last quarter. 46.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on TMUS. StockNews.com began coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded T-Mobile US from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Benchmark increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US Price Performance

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.93, for a total transaction of $493,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,753,938.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.93, for a total value of $493,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,753,938.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jon Freier sold 15,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 190,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,726,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 244,322 shares of company stock worth $32,380,391 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TMUS stock opened at $139.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.79. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $154.38. The firm has a market cap of $167.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.33.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

