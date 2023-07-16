Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$89.25.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$94.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group set a C$90.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$97.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$105.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$75.46, for a total value of C$4,527,600.00. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Price Performance

CNQ opened at C$74.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$81.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.04. Canadian Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$61.23 and a fifty-two week high of C$84.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$74.51 and its 200 day moving average price is C$76.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.14.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C$1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.62 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.48 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 23.94% and a return on equity of 25.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post 7.2129094 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Natural Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 42.30%.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.