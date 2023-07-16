Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target Cut to C$82.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$85.00 to C$82.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$105.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$86.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$105.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, ATB Capital reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$94.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$89.25.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

TSE:CNQ opened at C$74.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.14. Canadian Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$61.23 and a fifty-two week high of C$84.25. The stock has a market cap of C$81.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$74.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$76.41.

Canadian Natural Resources Dividend Announcement

Canadian Natural Resources ( TSE:CNQ Get Free Report ) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C$1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.62 by C$0.07. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 23.94% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The business had revenue of C$8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.48 billion. Analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post 7.2129094 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$75.46, for a total transaction of C$4,527,600.00. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

