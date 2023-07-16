Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 84 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Chubb by 142.3% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on CB shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Chubb from $259.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Chubb from $248.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Chubb from $241.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.46.

Chubb Stock Performance

Chubb stock traded down $1.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $188.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,514,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,602,237. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $173.78 and a 52 week high of $231.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.04. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.82 EPS. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.61%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, June 12th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.