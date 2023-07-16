Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 66.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,660 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,784 shares during the quarter. 3M comprises approximately 1.5% of Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MMM. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in 3M by 1,538.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

3M Stock Performance

In other 3M news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,011.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other 3M news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,591.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,011.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

MMM traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.30. 2,215,758 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,707,298. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 1-year low of $92.38 and a 1-year high of $152.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 16.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.18%.

About 3M

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Stories

