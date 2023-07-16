Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 2,809 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 152.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 50,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,581,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 19,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,176,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.7% in the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 12,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of VO stock traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $224.92. 605,328 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 652,562. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.84. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $182.88 and a 1-year high of $228.43. The company has a market cap of $55.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

