Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 892 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 892 shares during the quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,811,125,000 after purchasing an additional 694,574,437 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 28,847,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,515,359,000 after acquiring an additional 460,388 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,295,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,945,000 after acquiring an additional 374,098 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,259,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,535,178,000 after acquiring an additional 517,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,941,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,447,000 after acquiring an additional 690,235 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $223.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,914,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,981,100. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $224.86. The stock has a market cap of $309.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $213.38 and its 200 day moving average is $205.25.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

