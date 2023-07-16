Cartier Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:CRTIF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cartier Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:CRTIF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a growth of 80.0% from the June 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Cartier Silver Stock Up 6.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CRTIF traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.68. 71,538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,877. Cartier Silver has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.43.

Cartier Silver Company Profile

Cartier Silver Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of iron ore properties and a gold property in Canada. The company owns a 55% interest in the Round Lake and Jeannine properties consisting of 111 claims covering an area of approximately 58.75 square kilometers located in the Fermont iron ore district in the Labrador Trough in northeastern Quebec; and holds a 100% interest in the Chorrillos project located in southern Bolivia.

