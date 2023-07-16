Centene (NYSE:CNC) Rating Lowered to Peer Perform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research lowered shares of Centene (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CNC. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Centene from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Centene from $90.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group began coverage on Centene in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Centene from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Centene from $94.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $86.28.

Centene Stock Performance

NYSE CNC opened at $65.63 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Centene has a 1 year low of $61.34 and a 1 year high of $98.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.58.

Insider Activity at Centene

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $38.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.09 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 1.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. Analysts predict that Centene will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Centene news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total value of $93,226.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,547.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centene

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Centene by 84,741.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225,379,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,483,403,000 after buying an additional 225,114,221 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Centene in the fourth quarter worth $713,235,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Centene by 16.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,959,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839,483 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Centene by 1,837.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,056,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,935,000 after buying an additional 2,898,790 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 510.8% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,473,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,374,000 after buying an additional 2,068,878 shares in the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

