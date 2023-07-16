Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright downgraded Check-Cap from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th.

NASDAQ CHEK opened at $2.85 on Thursday. Check-Cap has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $9.20. The company has a market capitalization of $13.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.42.

Check-Cap ( NASDAQ:CHEK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The medical research company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.21). On average, research analysts expect that Check-Cap will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHEK. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Check-Cap by 51.2% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 141,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 47,868 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Check-Cap during the first quarter worth $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Check-Cap by 363.4% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 176,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in Check-Cap during the first quarter worth $91,000. 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based screening technology that utilizes ultra-low-dose X-rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule for detection of suspected polyps; C-Scan Track, a disposable system attached to the patient's back through biocompatible adhesive skin patches; and C-Scan View software, a client/server-based application that enables procedure data download from the C-Scan Track, data analysis, and report generation.

