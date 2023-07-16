Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Short Interest Up 79.1% in June

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 429,100 shares, a growth of 79.1% from the June 15th total of 239,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 54.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on CGIFF. Desjardins raised their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Raymond James upgraded Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund to C$12.50 in a research report on Monday, May 15th.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CGIFF remained flat at $6.75 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,495. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.39. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a one year low of $4.93 and a one year high of $7.64.

About Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund offers industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through two segments, Sulphur and Water Chemicals (SWC) and Electrochemicals (EC). The SWC segment markets, removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

