Citigroup (NYSE:C) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $19.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 12.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. Citigroup updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Citigroup Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $45.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $89.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.77. Citigroup has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $54.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $598,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,778,672.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citigroup

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in Citigroup by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 69.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on C shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on Citigroup from $61.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Citigroup from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Citigroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.43.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

