Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CLNE. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $10.06.

Clean Energy Fuels Stock Down 5.1 %

CLNE opened at $4.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Clean Energy Fuels has a 1-year low of $3.84 and a 1-year high of $8.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels ( NASDAQ:CLNE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 10.14% and a negative net margin of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $132.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.27 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 4,498 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. 48.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

