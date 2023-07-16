Colorado Capital Management Inc. Has $1.35 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Colorado Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Broadview Financial Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Broadview Financial Management LLC now owns 9,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 114,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,719,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $957,000. Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 512,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,216,000 after purchasing an additional 6,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Middleton & Co. Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 15,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJH traded down $2.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $266.83. The company had a trading volume of 983,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,047. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.22. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $217.39 and a 1-year high of $272.95. The company has a market capitalization of $70.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

