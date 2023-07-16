Colorado Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Colorado Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 4.0% of Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWF stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $280.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,321,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,932. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.05. The company has a market cap of $72.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $202.05 and a twelve month high of $283.07.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

