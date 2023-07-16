Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Community Trust Bancorp Price Performance

CTBI opened at $36.39 on Thursday. Community Trust Bancorp has a one year low of $32.68 and a one year high of $48.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $654.29 million, a P/E ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.70.

Get Community Trust Bancorp alerts:

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.04). Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 29.94% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $57.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.15 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Community Trust Bancorp will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Community Trust Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.60%.

In other news, Director Franky Minnifield bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.13 per share, for a total transaction of $78,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,120.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Community Trust Bancorp news, Director M Lynn Parrish bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.95 per share, with a total value of $184,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,446 shares in the company, valued at $2,418,229.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Franky Minnifield bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.13 per share, with a total value of $78,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,120.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 11,500 shares of company stock worth $420,400. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 3,237.5% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Community Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.