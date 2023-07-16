Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,290,000 shares, a growth of 93.2% from the June 15th total of 2,220,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 581,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.4 days. Approximately 5.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Compass Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Braidwell LP purchased a new position in Compass Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,126,000. Vivo Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 3,557,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,895,000 after buying an additional 1,557,630 shares during the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC now owns 2,230,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,219,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Compass Therapeutics by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,380,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,428,000 after purchasing an additional 878,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Compass Therapeutics by 433.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 872,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 709,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Compass Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMPX traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.87. The stock had a trading volume of 205,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,805. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.14 and a 200-day moving average of $3.54. Compass Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $5.65.

About Compass Therapeutics

Compass Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CMPX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. Equities analysts anticipate that Compass Therapeutics will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases. The company's product candidates include CTX-009, a bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4 a ligand of Notch-1, and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137, a key co-stimulatory receptor on immune cells.

