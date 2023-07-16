Compound (COMP) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $243.43 Million

Compound (COMP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. One Compound token can currently be bought for $78.09 or 0.00257240 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Compound has traded up 29.6% against the dollar. Compound has a total market cap of $606.07 million and $243.43 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Compound alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00049688 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 44.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00025051 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00031590 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003284 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000211 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,761,484 tokens. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,760,370.41825929 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 78.05586761 USD and is up 18.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 362 active market(s) with $239,761,933.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.