Contrasting FS KKR Capital (FSK) & Its Rivals

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) is one of 1,201 publicly-traded companies in the “Asset Management” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare FS KKR Capital to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

FS KKR Capital has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FS KKR Capital’s peers have a beta of 0.69, suggesting that their average share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.7% of FS KKR Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.5% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of FS KKR Capital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.2% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio FS KKR Capital $1.64 billion $92.00 million 81.88 FS KKR Capital Competitors $206.98 million -$8.07 million -30.79

This table compares FS KKR Capital and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

FS KKR Capital has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. FS KKR Capital is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares FS KKR Capital and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FS KKR Capital 3.89% 11.82% 5.12% FS KKR Capital Competitors 365.92% 7.60% 4.86%

Dividends

FS KKR Capital pays an annual dividend of $2.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.0%. FS KKR Capital pays out 1,066.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Asset Management” companies pay a dividend yield of 8.0% and pay out 1,251.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. FS KKR Capital is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for FS KKR Capital and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FS KKR Capital 0 4 0 0 2.00 FS KKR Capital Competitors 1060 4552 5920 93 2.43

FS KKR Capital presently has a consensus price target of $21.25, indicating a potential upside of 8.14%. As a group, “Asset Management” companies have a potential upside of 85.37%. Given FS KKR Capital’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe FS KKR Capital has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

FS KKR Capital beats its peers on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S. companies. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans. In connection with the debt investments, the firm also receives equity interests such as warrants or options as additional consideration. It also seek to purchase minority interests in the form of common or preferred equity in our target companies, either in conjunction with one of the debt investments or through a co-investment with a financial sponsor. Additionally, on an opportunistic basis, the fund may also invest in corporate bonds and similar debt securities. The fund does not seek to invest in start-up companies, turnaround situations, or companies with speculative business plans. It seeks to invest in small and middle-market companies based in United States. The fund seeks to invest in firms with annual revenue between $10 million to $2.5 billion. It focus on providing customized one-stop credit solutions to private upper middle market companies with annual EBITDA of $50 million to $100 million at the time of investment. It seeks to exit from securities by selling them in a privately negotiated over- the- counter market. For any investments that are not able to be sold within the secondary market, the firm seeks to exit such investments through repayment, an initial public offering of equity securities, merger, sale or recapitalization.

