Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Price Target Raised to $38.00

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CNM. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Core & Main from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Core & Main from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Core & Main from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Core & Main from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Core & Main currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.30.

Core & Main Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:CNM opened at $31.35 on Thursday. Core & Main has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $32.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.72. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.93.

Core & Main ( NYSE:CNM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. Core & Main had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Core & Main will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen O. Leclair sold 4,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total transaction of $123,322.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,119,381.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephen O. Leclair sold 4,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total transaction of $123,322.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,119,381.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura K. Schneider sold 49,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $1,498,617.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,672 shares in the company, valued at $290,450.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,472,420 shares of company stock valued at $492,621,553 in the last ninety days. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Core & Main by 18.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,138,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,597,000 after buying an additional 948,508 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Core & Main by 46.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,861,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,409,000 after buying an additional 1,866,639 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Core & Main in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,023,000. Amundi boosted its stake in Core & Main by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 4,675,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,317,000 after buying an additional 1,192,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in Core & Main by 12.2% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,923,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,622,000 after buying an additional 427,328 shares in the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

