Cumberland Advisors Inc. Buys 550 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Cumberland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BSV stock opened at $75.67 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.03 and a one year high of $77.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.93.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

