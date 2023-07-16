Cumberland Advisors Inc. Purchases 8,450 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Cumberland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab comprises 1.8% of Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $4,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 54.8% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 704.2% in the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 82.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of SCHW opened at $58.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.88. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $86.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $4,018,646.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,771,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,093,761,349.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCHW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Raymond James raised Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 15th. UBS Group cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.23.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.