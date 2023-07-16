Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S (OTCMKTS:DPBSF) Short Interest Update

Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S (OTCMKTS:DPBSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 96.6% from the June 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S Stock Performance

OTCMKTS DPBSF remained flat at C$52.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$56.05 and its 200-day moving average price is C$61.43. Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S has a 52-week low of C$50.78 and a 52-week high of C$67.90.

Dampskibsselskabet Norden A/S Company Profile

Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S, a shipping company, owns and operates dry cargo and tanker vessels worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Assets & Logistics, and Freight Services & Trading. The Assets & Logistics segment owns and charters in long-term vessel capacity; and charters out its capacity of owned and long-term chartered tonnage to dry operators, tanker operators, and third parties.

