DAO Maker Price Reaches $0.83 on Exchanges (DAO)

DAO Maker (DAO) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. During the last week, DAO Maker has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DAO Maker token can currently be purchased for about $0.83 or 0.00002739 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DAO Maker has a total market capitalization of $139.77 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DAO Maker Profile

DAO Maker’s genesis date was February 9th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,810,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 168,428,000 tokens. The official message board for DAO Maker is medium.com/daomaker. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @daomaker and its Facebook page is accessible here. DAO Maker’s official website is daomaker.com.

DAO Maker Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DAO Maker Token is a governance token for the DAO Maker Ecosystem on Ethereum, providing holders with the power to govern the ecosystem. The token is designed to establish a decentralized platform that facilitates retail venture investing in both equity and tokens. DAO Maker aims to support startups by creating growth technologies and funding frameworks while reducing risks for investors.”

