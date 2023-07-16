Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Price Target to $95.00

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ATVI. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas upgraded Activision Blizzard from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Sunday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Activision Blizzard to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $93.19.

Activision Blizzard Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $90.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.64 billion, a PE ratio of 38.33, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.42. Activision Blizzard has a twelve month low of $70.94 and a twelve month high of $92.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 22.82%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 13,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.99 per share, with a total value of $1,000,028.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 174,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,281,304.23. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1,351.3% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 4,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 4,054 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 17.8% in the second quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 16,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.5% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.0% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 95,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,068,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.2% in the second quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 22,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Featured Stories

