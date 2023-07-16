Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 6,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Diageo by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Diageo by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 21,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DEO. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,890 ($62.91) to GBX 4,720 ($60.72) in a report on Thursday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($57.89) to GBX 4,000 ($51.46) in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,600 ($46.31) to GBX 3,700 ($47.60) in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,200 ($54.03) to GBX 3,850 ($49.53) in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,908.89.

DEO stock opened at $177.53 on Friday. Diageo plc has a one year low of $160.09 and a one year high of $194.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $173.62 and a 200-day moving average of $177.23.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

