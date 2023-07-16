Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 639 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 63.0% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at $34,000. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:D traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $52.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,443,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,699,097. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.47 and a 12 month high of $86.28. The company has a market capitalization of $44.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 7.05%. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 186.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on D shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Insider Activity at Dominion Energy

In related news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $307,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,921,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

