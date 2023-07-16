Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Raised to Buy at Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Northcoast Research currently has $430.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Domino’s Pizza from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $340.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Guggenheim raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $325.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $349.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $366.04.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Domino’s Pizza Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $384.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $318.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $327.37. Domino’s Pizza has a 12 month low of $285.84 and a 12 month high of $426.44. The company has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.83.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.27. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.50 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 382 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $152,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,733,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 50,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,124,000. PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 207.3% in the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 11,559 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after purchasing an additional 7,797 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at about $593,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,904 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. 90.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.