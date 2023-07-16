DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target Raised to $34.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) had its price objective increased by BTIG Research from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on DraftKings from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on DraftKings from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised DraftKings from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on DraftKings from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on DraftKings from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $30.55 on Thursday. DraftKings has a 12-month low of $10.69 and a 12-month high of $31.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 1.79.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.02). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 94.41% and a negative net margin of 50.42%. The business had revenue of $769.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.62 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that DraftKings will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $90,360.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,070 shares in the company, valued at $755,108.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 211,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $6,358,572.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 629,023 shares in the company, valued at $18,946,172.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $90,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,070 shares in the company, valued at $755,108.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,553,139 shares of company stock worth $38,299,336. Corporate insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in DraftKings during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,351,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in DraftKings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,704,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in DraftKings by 299.7% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,013,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259,398 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in DraftKings by 6.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,631,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121,342 shares during the period. Finally, Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in DraftKings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,108,000. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

