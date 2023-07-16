DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Price Target Increased to $121.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $121.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on DTE Energy from $127.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on DTE Energy from $127.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded DTE Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $82.01.

DTE Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $112.95 on Wednesday. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $100.64 and a fifty-two week high of $136.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.60.

DTE Energy Cuts Dividend

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.05). DTE Energy had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.952 per share. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 67.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at DTE Energy

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 4,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total transaction of $452,360.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,905.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $77,287.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,286.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total value of $452,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,651,905.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of DTE Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 2,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 1st quarter worth $1,710,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 1st quarter worth $280,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,044,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

