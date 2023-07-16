DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 420.0% from the June 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Price Performance

DTF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.96. 7,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,195. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.96. DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund has a 1 year low of $10.53 and a 1 year high of $12.52.

Get DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund alerts:

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0325 per share. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund

About DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. Melfa Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. 34.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.