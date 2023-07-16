eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTR) Short Interest Up 91.4% in June

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 404,000 shares, a growth of 91.4% from the June 15th total of 211,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On eFFECTOR Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carlyle Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $1,688,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 219,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 24,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Get eFFECTOR Therapeutics alerts:

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Trading Down 4.0 %

eFFECTOR Therapeutics stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.77. The stock had a trading volume of 456,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,213. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.59. eFFECTOR Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.34 and a twelve month high of $1.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

eFFECTOR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:EFTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). Research analysts forecast that eFFECTOR Therapeutics will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th.

About eFFECTOR Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of selective translation regulator inhibitors for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is Tomivosertib, an oral small-molecule inhibitor of MNK that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for eFFECTOR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eFFECTOR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.