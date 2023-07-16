Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Elbit Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ ESLT opened at $207.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43 and a beta of 0.56. Elbit Systems has a fifty-two week low of $162.01 and a fifty-two week high of $244.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The aerospace company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.03). Elbit Systems had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Elbit Systems will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Elbit Systems Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elbit Systems

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.98%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESLT. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Elbit Systems by 182.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elbit Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Elbit Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 2,985.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Elbit Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 18.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elbit Systems Company Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

Featured Stories

