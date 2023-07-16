Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 258 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,346 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 227.8% during the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $114.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.11.

In other CVS Health news, CEO Karen S. Lynch bought 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVS traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.38. 9,700,216 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,233,315. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.46. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $66.34 and a one year high of $107.26. The company has a market cap of $91.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.62.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 79.87%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

