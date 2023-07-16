Energi (NRG) Price Tops $0.0432 on Major Exchanges

Energi (NRG) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 16th. Over the last week, Energi has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. Energi has a total market capitalization of $2.84 million and approximately $151,618.95 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energi coin can currently be bought for about $0.0432 or 0.00000143 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00047449 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00031130 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00013509 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000199 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004804 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003044 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000780 BTC.

About Energi

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 65,801,547 coins and its circulating supply is 65,801,536 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official website is energi.world.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

