Energi Price Reaches $0.0430 on Exchanges (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. During the last week, Energi has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0430 or 0.00000141 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Energi has a total market capitalization of $2.83 million and approximately $167,858.98 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00048397 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00031722 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00013706 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000199 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004941 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 65,774,283 coins and its circulating supply is 65,774,258 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Energi’s official website is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

